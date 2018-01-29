Regular Degular! Beyoncé's 2018 Grammys Facebeat Included Almost All Drugstore Beauty Products

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
Remember when she told us, "I woke up like this"?
Well, she wasn't kidding. Beyoncé came in and looked absolutely flawless at the 60th Annual Grammys Awards last night in NYC.
L'Oreal Paris Celebrity Makeup Artist, Sir John beat Beyoncé's face with over $200 worth of products from L'Oreal Paris, YSL Beauty and Glossier. He even used a soon-to-be released product which hasn't even hit shelves yet — only something Queen Bey could do!
"I really wanted to give her a very contrasting look with the various textures I used — from super glowy skin to a matte, vibrant lip," he told us via e-mail last night.
In case you wanted to get Bey's look from last night, we compiled a list of every single product Sir John used to make her look like she was glowing from the inside out. See below for yourself:
Glossier Skin Tint ($26), L'Oreal Paris Infallible Total Cover Concealing & Contour Kit ($17), Glossier Cloud Paint in Beam ($18), L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion ($15), L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Shimmerista Highlighting Powder in Sunlight ($15), L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Feline Liner Noir ($10), YSL Beauty Eye Duo Smoker in Smokey Brown ($30), L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise ($10), Glossier Boy Brow ($16), L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Matte Lip Liner in Strike A Matte-ch ($9), and YSL Beauty Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain in Fuchsia Intime & Carmine Encounter ($36 each).
We know, we know! So many products, so little time. But on the bright side they are definitely affordable! What do you think?
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)
