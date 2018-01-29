Regular Degular! Beyoncé's 2018 Grammys Facebeat Included Almost All Drugstore Beauty Products

Remember when she told us, "I woke up like this"?

Well, she wasn't kidding. Beyoncé came in and looked absolutely flawless at the 60th Annual Grammys Awards last night in NYC.

L'Oreal Paris Celebrity Makeup Artist, Sir John beat Beyoncé's face with over $200 worth of products from L'Oreal Paris, YSL Beauty and Glossier. He even used a soon-to-be released product which hasn't even hit shelves yet — only something Queen Bey could do!

"I really wanted to give her a very contrasting look with the various textures I used — from super glowy skin to a matte, vibrant lip," he told us via e-mail last night.