Gladys, Is That You? See The Epic Glow Up That Has The Internet Buzzing

(Photos From Left: Jim Spellman/WireImage, Steve Granitz/Getty Images)

Even at 73 years old, she's still slaying the game.

Published 6 hours ago

Auntie Gladys Knight has recently been spotted looking younger than ever — and her fans are seriously taking notice.  

We mean, at 73 years old, who wouldn't want to look this radiant? Receipts below:

While some are speculating that she may have gotten a face lift, others are concluding she's found a new makeup artist with hands of magic. We're not here to judge...

Either way, we can all clearly see that Aunt Gladys is more radiant than ever. The smile on the Empress of Soul tells it all! Plus, we all know that Black don't crack, 'cause we got those good genes!

What do you think about her "refreshed" look? Tell us below! 

Written by Tweety Elitou

