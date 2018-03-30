Stop Everything! MAC Cosmetics Is Casting Aaliyah Super Fans In A Movie

#Couplecam: Venus Williams Strolls The Streets Of NYC With Millionaire Boyfriend
Get ready for the summer of Aaliyah!
Just as we finished penning our "4 Page Letter" expressing how excited we are for the upcoming release of the Aaliyah for MAC collection, we’re now getting word that MAC Cosmetics and i-D have partnered up to create a new film to celebrate everyone’s favorite baby girl!
While we don't have too many details yet about the makeup line, we learned that the new movie will be titled the “A-Z of Aaliyah." Plus, fans can actually appear in the flick.
Yep, you read that correctly.
Making the earlier announcement this week, MAC Cosmetics put out a call for true Aaliyah fans to submit a photo or video of themselves showing how she has inspired them using the hashtags: #AtoZofAaliyah and #AaliyahForMAC.
Get this, those who’ve been chosen will be flown to New York to be a part of the video. Ahem, beauty gurus get on it! P.S. don't forget to fill out the form on the casting call page.
And don’t worry true Aaliyah fans, even Aaliyah’s family seems supportive of the project. In fact, her brother, Rashad Haughton, shared the news on his Instagram page.
It’s definitely a "One in a Million" opportunity, so we advise you make your submission before the April 6 deadline. Good luck!
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
