Stop Everything! MAC Cosmetics Is Casting Aaliyah Super Fans In A Movie

Just as we finished penning our "4 Page Letter" expressing how excited we are for the upcoming release of the Aaliyah for MAC collection , we’re now getting word that MAC Cosmetics and i-D have partnered up to create a new film to celebrate everyone’s favorite baby girl!

While we don't have too many details yet about the makeup line, we learned that the new movie will be titled the “A-Z of Aaliyah." Plus, fans can actually appear in the flick.

Yep, you read that correctly.

Making the earlier announcement this week, MAC Cosmetics put out a call for true Aaliyah fans to submit a photo or video of themselves showing how she has inspired them using the hashtags: #AtoZofAaliyah and #AaliyahForMAC.