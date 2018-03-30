Stop Everything! MAC Cosmetics Is Casting Aaliyah Super Fans In A Movie

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 27: Aaliyah attends the 2000 MTV Movie Awards at Sony Studios on June 3, 2000 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Stop Everything! MAC Cosmetics Is Casting Aaliyah Super Fans In A Movie

Baby girl's story is finally making it to the big screen.

Published 3 days ago

Get ready for the summer of Aaliyah!

Just as we finished penning our "4 Page Letter" expressing how excited we are for the upcoming release of the Aaliyah for MAC collection, we’re now getting word that MAC Cosmetics and i-D have partnered up to create a new film to celebrate everyone’s favorite baby girl!

While we don't have too many details yet about the makeup line, we learned that the new movie will be titled the “A-Z of Aaliyah." Plus, fans can actually appear in the flick.

Yep, you read that correctly.

Making the earlier announcement this week, MAC Cosmetics put out a call for true Aaliyah fans to submit a photo or video of themselves showing how she has inspired them using the hashtags: #AtoZofAaliyah and #AaliyahForMAC.

Get this, those who’ve been chosen will be flown to New York to be a part of the video. Ahem, beauty gurus get on it! P.S. don't forget to fill out the form on the casting call page.

And don’t worry true Aaliyah fans, even Aaliyah’s family seems supportive of the project. In fact, her brother, Rashad Haughton, shared the news on his Instagram page.

It’s definitely a "One in a Million" opportunity, so we advise you make your submission before the April 6 deadline. Good luck!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style