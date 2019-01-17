Exclusive! We Spoke To The Makeup Artists Who Painted Cardi B And Yung Miami's Butts For The Twerk Video

This WHOLE Time Migos' Takeoff Was Boo'd Up And The Internet Has Questions
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
The internet is on fire after the release of the City Girls video, Twerk, featuring Cardi B.
The video premiered yesterday (January 16) and it has already received over four-million views.
Directed by Daps, the video takes place in the sexy city of Miami, where 20 lucky women who participated in the #Twerkchallenge were “flewed out” to show the world what their assets were made for.
Besides all of the booties being thrown in a circle, many people where in awe at the body paint worn by Cardi B and Yung Miami. If you are wondering who did the beautiful body work, have no worries, because we have the deets.
Cardi B and Yung Miami were transformed into a tiger and a zebra by artists Christina Mendicino and Avi Ram (Skin Wars).
“Christina and I worked together on Cardi B and Yung Miami,” Avi tells BET exclusively. “The paint we used was a hybrid paint called FAB. It’s sweat resistant, and really lasted well in the water with all of the twerking, rubbing, and the pouring of champagne all over each other.”
Christina also added, “It took us about an hour to an hour and a half to complete each lady.”
The ladies looked amazing in the artwork and, who knows, they could be setting a trend for 2019.
What do you think of the wild looks?
(Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)
