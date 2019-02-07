Watch! Dream Kardashian Adorably Does Her Auntie Khloe Kardashian's Makeup

Watch! Dream Kardashian Adorably Does Her Auntie Khloe Kardashian's Makeup

The 2-year-old is too cute!

Published 6 days ago

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, recently flexed her skills as a wig master assistant on the ‘gram. Now the adorable 2-year-old tot is flaunting her makeup talents for all to see! 

Spending time with her auntie Khloe Kardashian, the budding beauty guru practiced her lipstick application on herself and it’s definitely too cute!

Wasting no time, Aunt KoKo headed to her IG stories to share the bonding moment as Dream attempted to do her makeup as well. 

Although Dream did draw outside of the lines, we do commend her for intently working on mastering her craft. 

What was even more endearing was after the lipstick moment, the two posed for an adorable auntie-and-me photo. How sweet! 

It is clear that beauty definitely runs in this baby girl's bloodline!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photos: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images, Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

