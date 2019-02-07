Watch! Dream Kardashian Adorably Does Her Auntie Khloe Kardashian's Makeup

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, recently flexed her skills as a wig master assistant on the ‘gram. Now the adorable 2-year-old tot is flaunting her makeup talents for all to see!

Spending time with her auntie Khloe Kardashian, the budding beauty guru practiced her lipstick application on herself and it’s definitely too cute!

Wasting no time, Aunt KoKo headed to her IG stories to share the bonding moment as Dream attempted to do her makeup as well.