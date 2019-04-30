WATCH: Miss Teen USA 2019 Is 18-Year-Old Kaliegh Garris And She’s Rocking Her Natural Kinky Curls

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Contestants in the world’s biggest beauty pageants have been embracing their natural curls and spreading their Black girl magic all over the main stage. At this year's Miss Teen USA competition, Kaliegh Garris, her hair, and reaction to winning definitely stole the entire show!
Past contests of the Miss America and Miss Universe pageant franchises, like Ericka Dunlap or Deshauna Barber, have spoken out about the racist treatment they endured from fellow contestants, producers or the rest of the world. Deshauna Barber, Miss USA 2016, was convinced that she wouldn’t even be crowned as she was the first to rock her natural hair on the Miss USA stage. But, as always, Black women rise and we shine!
The 2019 Miss Teen USA winner is no different. The 18-year-old, former Miss Teen Connecticut winner was in shock when she was named the winner.
Take a look at her reaction below:
How sweet! We aren’t the only one’s gushing about the monumental moment of her afro crown being on full display:
With Deshuana Barber being the first to rock her natural curls at the Miss USA pageant and our current Miss America, Nia Franklin, also being a Black woman, Kaliegh Garris is now following suit as a smart, capable leader in the pageant community! As Black hair continues to be embraced, as well as protected, these girls are inspirations to the next generation of beautiful, brown girls to always be their authentic selves!
(Photo courtesy of Miss USA via YouTube)
