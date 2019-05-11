Beyoncé Changed Her Hair Color And Twitter Is Freaking Out

Beyoncé graced the world with her presence when she attended the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors game on Friday night and she not only dressed fly for the occasion, but she also went from a blonde to a brunette and we are here for it!

The “Lemonade” singer looked so much like her lovely mother, Tina Lawson when she stepped in the arena wearing dark and long tresses that had lots of body and volume. Twitter was surprised over the change:

dark hair yonce is my favorite yonce — GORDITA (@HARAMNOVIA) May 11, 2019

Beyoncé with dark hair. A rare gem. pic.twitter.com/b7X7KLLy2o — Makeup For WOC (@MakeupForWOC) May 11, 2019

Love dark hair on her 😍 — 🌻Dee🌻 (@Itsdeexo) May 11, 2019

What sparked the change? No one knows but many have speculated that when ‘Yonce changes her hair, she is in the lab being creative. We can also guess that she was trying to be somewhat incognito and just wanted to chill court side after a successful release of her docuseries Homecoming on Netflix.

Although we may not know about the hair color change, we do know what Mrs. Carter was wearing. While sitting next to her hubby, she was dressed in a Marine Serre print catsuit with a Dries Van Noten black patent leather coat that she wore off the shoulder. She complemented the look with a pair of YSL three-strap heels. Her look was put together by LA stylist, Zerina Akers. What do you think of her look? We think she shot a 3 pointer!

Written by BET Staff