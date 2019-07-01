FaceGym Will Let Someone Slap You In The Face In The Name Of Good Skin

We usually go to the gym to work out our muscles. Running on the treadmill for days on end, lifting heavy weights to get that dream figure, all them yo-ga-lates, you get it. But what about the muscles in your face? It turns out, our face requires the same attention as the rest of our bodies, but no one ever really thinks about that.

FaceGym studio is a beauty service that seeks to solve that issue. The London-founded space caters to clients to help achieve a toned and tightened face. With the use of muscle manipulation and deep pressure massage, the beauty service puts the 40+ facial muscles to work. It's definitely not your typical facial, and that's why they call it a workout.

The “workout” for your face includes four different stages: warm up, cardio, sculpting and cool down. Throughout each stage the facial massage therapist, or in this case, “face trainer,” incorporates a mixture of exercises to give the best non-invasive facelift. Meet your workout goal right away!