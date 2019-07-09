Zoe Kravitz, Tessa Thompson And Yara Shahidi's Hairstylist Lacy Redway Shows Us Her Recommendation For Repairing Natural Hair

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
A natural girl’s dream is to have texturized coils, shaped to perfection, but it takes so much work to reach this hair goal... and who has that kind of time?
For celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway, a keraphix treatment is an efficient way to revive natural hair to help it look its best.
Lacy is a well-known New-York based hairstylist whose clientele roster is longer than a CVS receipt! Mainly due to her versatility with different hair types, she has worked with Gabrielle Union, Anne Hathaway, Tessa Thompson, Priyanka Chopra, Zoe Kravitz, Yara Shahidi and many other celebs. Lacy’s work has been featured in Vogue, Teen Vogue, Vogue Italia, V Magazine, Glamour, Allure, ELLE and Vanity Fair. Needless to say, she knows what she's doing.
Lacy believes that although it may be a process to tame our mane, it’s definitely worth the time and money to take care of it. 24-year-old Natalie went through the keraphix treatment in hopes to refresh her color-treated curls from dryness.
The keraphix treatment is a protein-infused hair therapy for damaged hair, which brings the beauty salon to your home. It really only takes one extra step in your routine, but it will definitely be worth it.
According to Lacy, ethnic hair is made up of nearly 90 percent of protein. The natural proteins within the hair are removed whenever chemicals are used (or any other form of treatment), which may alter the hair’s natural state. This causes hair to become dry and damaged, and the treatment that Lacy did on Natalie helps to restore proteins to the hair.
Are there any tips and tricks to improving your natural curl pattern? Indeed. Lucky for us, Lacy dropped some well-needed gems to assist with the struggles of haircare.
First, Lacy says its important to detangle your hair before washing it. This helps with product absorption, and less hair will fall out of your scalp.
Second, washing your hair with black rice will help add protein into the hair follicles. According to Lacy, black rice benefits detangling and hair growth. During the keraphix treatment, Nexxus Keraphix Shampoo was used on Natalie’s hair. This shampoo included protein-packed black rice.
Third, Lacy stressed highly about the use of a hair masque. She believes a deep conditioning masque will help treat brittle and rough hair by providing a moisturizing process that adds proteins that may have been stripped back into the hair.
Fourth, try steaming. Steaming hair allows the hair masque to penetrate into the hair follicles, giving your hair a deep clean. Steaming also softens the hair. Lacy used this method on Natalie’s hair. Then she rinsed off most of the hair masque, leaving a small amount of masque to act as a leave-in conditioner.
Fifth, you may be wondering how to get your hair’s shape to perfection -- style your mane, sis! Styling gives more definition and bounce to natural curls. A hack Lacy mentions is to hang your head sideways or upside down when diffusing; this promotes volume.
Do these tricks actually work? For Natalie, it sure did! Watch the latest episode of Good to Glow to see for yourself.
