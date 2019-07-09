Zoe Kravitz, Tessa Thompson And Yara Shahidi's Hairstylist Lacy Redway Shows Us Her Recommendation For Repairing Natural Hair

A natural girl’s dream is to have texturized coils, shaped to perfection, but it takes so much work to reach this hair goal... and who has that kind of time?

For celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway, a keraphix treatment is an efficient way to revive natural hair to help it look its best.

Lacy is a well-known New-York based hairstylist whose clientele roster is longer than a CVS receipt! Mainly due to her versatility with different hair types, she has worked with Gabrielle Union, Anne Hathaway, Tessa Thompson, Priyanka Chopra, Zoe Kravitz, Yara Shahidi and many other celebs. Lacy’s work has been featured in Vogue, Teen Vogue, Vogue Italia, V Magazine, Glamour, Allure, ELLE and Vanity Fair. Needless to say, she knows what she's doing.

Lacy believes that although it may be a process to tame our mane, it’s definitely worth the time and money to take care of it. 24-year-old Natalie went through the keraphix treatment in hopes to refresh her color-treated curls from dryness.

The keraphix treatment is a protein-infused hair therapy for damaged hair, which brings the beauty salon to your home. It really only takes one extra step in your routine, but it will definitely be worth it.

According to Lacy, ethnic hair is made up of nearly 90 percent of protein. The natural proteins within the hair are removed whenever chemicals are used (or any other form of treatment), which may alter the hair’s natural state. This causes hair to become dry and damaged, and the treatment that Lacy did on Natalie helps to restore proteins to the hair.