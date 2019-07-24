Lil Duval Infuriates The Internet Saying Afros Serve As A 'Distraction From Imperfections' And Claims To Prefer Straight Hair

Written by Alana Loren Bethea

Kinks, curls and everything nice! We flaunt our luscious curls unapologetically like it's no one’s business. In recent years, Black women have embraced their God-given roots. But although it's a new age of confidently embracing Black culture, not all Black people prefer the delicate texture. Comedian Lil Duval expressed his views on Black women’s hair, saying in a tweet he published this morning: “I hate the big curly bushy hair look. I’m not saying stop wearing it ladies I personally just don’t like it. I like every other style though especially the straight hair look. But that big Afro lion s**t no can do.”

I hate the big curly bushy hair look. I’m not saying stop wearing it ladies i personally just don’t like it. I like every other style tho especially the straight hair look. But that big Afro lion shit 🦁 no can do — lil duval (@lilduval) July 24, 2019

Celebrity singer Ari Lennox, along with other natural hair lovers, commented on the opinions of ethnic hair. Ari Lennox posted a tweet saying: “Can we just remove the toxic colorists and ignorant haters of natural black hair from every platform?”

Can we just remove the toxic colorists and ignorant haters of natural black hair from every platform? — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) July 24, 2019

Who keeps asking you what you like? Lol. Your unsolicited opinions are beginning to be really annoying 😩 — Kailyn (@unbothered_kay_) July 24, 2019

Your opinion but their hair don't even natural grow straight. Come on man.. can't be with the European mindset of beauty. — Daniel J.Parker (@KOESKJDP) July 24, 2019

I don’t like it either .... especially when it looks like this pic.twitter.com/pm9bbQz0gl — Boojie Bunton 🇯🇲 (@boojiebun_) July 24, 2019

Although it’s good to have a preference of what you like, sometimes people receive the commentary as an insult. In fact, Black women’s hair has been in the spotlight and put through its struggles for centuries. Hence, the natural hair movement was created by Black women, for Black women, so that despite the length or type of kink, all women can embrace who they are. According to Naturally Curly, “the natural hair movement is focused on encouraging women with African ancestry to celebrate and enjoy the natural characteristics of their kinky, curly, hair texture.” The movement provides an outlet for women to gain insight on the beauty of living a life where water is their chemical substance, rather than undergoing an actual chemical treatment. However, with all said, people do not understand the struggles Black women are faced with when it comes to their hair. Which leads us to ask the question: Should Lil Duval have hit the post button or kept his views to himself?