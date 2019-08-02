Kylie Jenner Fixed To Launch Special Birthday Collection For Kylie Cosmetics

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Yesterday, Kylie Jenner went to her Instagram Stories to announce to her 143 million followers that she would be dropping her new makeup, the Money Collection for Kylie Cosmetics.
Looking like a billionaire, the makeup mogul showed off her new collection and made the announcement with a flick, where she posed for the camera wearing an off-the-shoulder “Munny Hunny” money dress with matching gloves by Jeremy Scott for Moschino.
The (self-made) billionaire, will turn 22 on August 10, and the only things she wanted was to release her new collection and share the proceeds to charity.
“The Birthday Collection is much bigger than it seems,” says Stormi's mother on her Instagram Stories. “We are giving back and you guys are going to help me in a huge, huge way.”
The money-themed collection, which includes bank rolls, dollar signs and Benjamins plastered all over the box, will feature three lipsticks, one lip kit, one lip gloss, eyeshadow palette, liquid eyeliner, face powder, face primer, body glow, three jelly highlighters and two shimmer eye glazes.
The "You're $o Money, Baby" eyeshadow palette includes names that reflect her boss status like, "Time Is Money," "Work for It" and "Ballin Bae."
She also announced that “someone special” will be helping her with the charitable gift, including fans of the cosmetics, and to stay tuned for further details.
Looks like the makeup genius did it again. Will you be getting the latest collection?
(Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
