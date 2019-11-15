Beauty Girls, Beware!: An Outbreak Of Eyelash Lice From Lash Extensions Is Spreading

Since lashes have become very popular in the beauty community, a new set of mink lashes can cost anywhere between $60 to upwards of $300. So most people don't like to touch them or even wash their faces.

However, according to some optometrists, this popular act of vanity is becoming a bit dangerous as they are seeing an increase in lash lice. How gross!

Women love pampering themselves, in particular getting their eyelashes done. Most of us make appointments at least once a month to get lash extensions installed or touched up.

ABC News did a segment interviewing optometrist Dr. Sili, where she explained how you can end up with lash lice, also known as Demodex, if you don't properly clean around your eyes while wearing lashes.

"Generally the idea when you have eyelash extensions is that people are afraid to kind of touch them or wash them because they're afraid the eyelash will fall out," Dr. Malik said.

She adds that cleaning your eyelids is critical.

"We recommend tea tree base cleanser. Any cleanser that has a diluted form of tea tree, and it is a good idea to use daily," Dr. Malik explained.

Some of the symptoms include itchiness, redness and even inflammation. Since lice are living organisms, they can be transferred to anyone.

Now, ladies, we know it may cost a lot to get them installed, but the pain and a visit to the doctor will cost you even more. So,you must wash your face, and take a break from installments now and then to avoid any infection.

Also, make sure your lash salon is clean and follows proper sanitization guidelines.