Exclusive: Beauty Boss Supa Cent Breaks Her Own Record By Making $1.3 Million In One Hour Selling Her Famous Palettes

Written by Tira Urquhart

Last year on Cyber Monday, beauty mogul Reynell "Supa Cent" Steward was the talk of the beauty industry when The Crayon Case brand sold $1 million dollars of product in under two hours. Well, this year, Supa beat her record-making $1.37 million in just one hour! The 31-year-old outspoken and hilarious beauty entrepreneur posted her wins on Instagram, captioning the photo, "#blessed." Supa's Crayon Cuties were eagerly awaiting the Cyber Monday sale since the mogul had posted that some of her best-selling items would be discontinued once they sell out. With 60 percent off the entire site, Supa made $100,000 in one minute. Can you say #goals?

I reached out to Supa to ask what was different this year. She explained it was simple and said, “I ordered way more inventory.” That’s it. That’s is the secret sauce. If you order the inventory, your followers will purchase it! The sale ran from noon central time until 2 a.m., and her cult-like fans bought everything. Supa made almost $3 million in one day. The New Orleans native has been in business for about two years and has no plans on slowing down. You may not be able to get your hands on the famous 18-piece Box of Crayons eyeshadow palette, but she will be launching new products in the new year. The social media star is excited about one product in particular: her new foundation line, called "Face Paint," which will be offered in an array of shades.

We love to see this mogul win. She continues to shake up the beauty industry by being authentically herself. Large beauty companies need to take note!