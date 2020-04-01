Kylie Jenner Announces Kylie Skin Will Make Custom Hand Sanitizer

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Kylie Jenner has found yet another way to assist in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to answering the Surgeon General’s call urging her millions of social media followers to practice social distancing, the 22-year-old billionaire has decided to put her famous beauty brand Kylie Skin back to work.
RELATED | Heart Of Gold!: Kylie Jenner Donated $1 Million For COVID-19 Relief To Los Angeles Hospitals
According to Page Six, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star and her mom Kris Jenner embarked on a partnership with Kylie Skin’s investor, Coty, to manufacture hand sanitizer for hospitals located in southern California.
While the production of Kylie Skin products has been halted due to California’s statewide shelter-in-place, a rep for the brand confirmed that the hand sanitizer will be made by Coty’s factories.
According to a press release, “The custom hand sanitizer includes a special message for recipients: ‘Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities.'”
For those who may not be aware, this isn’t the first contribution Kylie has made in efforts to help those battling the COVID-19 crisis on the front lines. Last week, Kylie silently donated $1 million to help supply protective gear to Los Angeles healthcare professionals.
We are glad to see the beauty mogul playing her part in helping those in need. Kylie follows in her big sister Kim Kardashian West’s lead, who is donating 20% of her SKIMS profits will go to Baby2Baby for supplies.
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
