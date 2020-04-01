Kylie Jenner Announces Kylie Skin Will Make Custom Hand Sanitizer

Kylie Jenner has found yet another way to assist in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to answering the Surgeon General’s call urging her millions of social media followers to practice social distancing, the 22-year-old billionaire has decided to put her famous beauty brand Kylie Skin back to work.

According to Page Six, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star and her mom Kris Jenner embarked on a partnership with Kylie Skin’s investor, Coty, to manufacture hand sanitizer for hospitals located in southern California.

While the production of Kylie Skin products has been halted due to California’s statewide shelter-in-place, a rep for the brand confirmed that the hand sanitizer will be made by Coty’s factories.