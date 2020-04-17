Twitter Reacts To Beyoncé's Flawless Hair And Makeup During Her Epic Disney Surprise Performance

On Thursday night, ABC televised a “Disney Family Singalong” to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts, and among the list of artists who performed was a surprise guest, Queen Bey!

Appearing via video in flawless makeup, hoop earrings and curly hair loosely framing her face, Beyoncé started her performance with a quick message: "Hello to all the families across the world, I'm very proud and honored to be a part of the Disney family and to help present the Disney Songbook Singalong in partnership with Feeding America."

After belting out a snippet of Disney’s "When You Wish Upon A Star," Bey had a special for all of the healthcare workers, thanking them for their services.

Well, Twitter lost their mind when Bey showed up on screen looking #flawless! Not only were her edges laid, but her glam was on point and the beautifying filter was the perfect touch.

Perhaps, the Queen Bey has a live-in hair and makeup person or maybe she just woke up like this?

See some of the funny Tweets from the Beyhive below!