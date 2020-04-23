Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why She’s Taking A ‘Break’ From Her Normal Beauty Routine

During this time of stillness, many people have found themselves learning how to cope with social distancing. Even celebrities like Jennifer Lopez!

Recently, Jennifer spoke with People Magazine about her newfound quarantine lifestyle and we cannot get over her new beauty routine (or lack thereof).

“I’m letting everything take a break — my hair, damaged from 20 years in the business; letting my nails breathe,” Lopez tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “[I am] generally taking care of myself. We don’t want to come out of this without growing.”

The 50-year-old actress is currently self-isolating with her twins, Emme and Max, 12; her fiancé, Alex Rodriquez, 44, and his two daughters; Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12.