Meagan Good Explains Her Altered Appearance After Skin Bleaching Accusations

When Meagan Good attended the movie after party for Black and Blue in late 2019, fans of the actress quickly questioned how visibly lighter her skin tone was from her usually radiant melanin glow.

Nearly seven months later, the Think Like a Man starlet is addressing the accusations that she has been bleaching her skin, after an unpleasant comment appeared on her Instagram post from Sunday (May 17).

“Megan looked better dark skin... She not so pretty anymore she looks average... But her dark skin was above average.... Why did she Bleach,” the commenter said.