Aww!: Serena Williams And Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Olympia Twin In PJs While Sharing Their Morning Skincare Routine

The cutest mama-daughter award goes to Serena Williams and her 2-year-old baby girl, Alexis Olympia.
Serena posted a sweet video of her morning skincare routine featuring her daughter whom she shares with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, with a caption that read: “My morning.”
In the clip, Serena is in her bathroom washing her face with her little one wearing matching floral PJs. "We’re doing our morning routine,” she says in the video. “It’s just so fun because this little baby girl pretty much does everything I do.” Olympia is copying her mom, massaging her face as Serena rubs eye serum and moisturizer on her face.
During the video, Serena’s Alexa goes off, and the two leave the room for a minute while Serena changes clothes.
Like a busy mom juggling a million things, Serena gets back to her skincare regimen by putting on a moisturizer, which she smears all over her face. The tennis champ then moves on to eye serum and shares a bit of advice: "Eye cream doesn’t work unless you put some serum on before."
"I love my creams,” she adds, before yelling to find out Olympia’s whereabouts. Finally, she applies eye cream. "Sometimes when my skin is super dry, I also put eye cream on my face," she explains. She tried to put on another product then realized that her toddler used it all.
Serena doesn’t play when it comes to skincare, and it seems like Olympia doesn’t either!
(Photo: MICHAEL BRADLEY / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty Images)
