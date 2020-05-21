Aww!: Serena Williams And Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Olympia Twin In PJs While Sharing Their Morning Skincare Routine

The cutest mama-daughter award goes to Serena Williams and her 2-year-old baby girl, Alexis Olympia.

Serena posted a sweet video of her morning skincare routine featuring her daughter whom she shares with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, with a caption that read: “My morning.”

In the clip, Serena is in her bathroom washing her face with her little one wearing matching floral PJs. "We’re doing our morning routine,” she says in the video. “It’s just so fun because this little baby girl pretty much does everything I do.” Olympia is copying her mom, massaging her face as Serena rubs eye serum and moisturizer on her face.