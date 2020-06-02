Actress Samantha Marie Ware Calls Out Her Former Glee Co-Star Lea Michele For Racism

Microaggressions are something that a lot if not most Black people deal with in corporate America and Hollywood.

Recently, actress Samantha Ware called out her former co-star, Lea Michele for all of the nonsense she used to do to her while they worked on the hit show, Glee. Although Glee wrapped many years ago, Samantha tweeted about her experiences because Lea Michele wrote about the police brutality and the horrific death of George Floyd.

“George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter”

Samantha thought Lea’s tweets were hypocritical and replied recalling her traumatic experience working alongside the actress.

“LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD...” Whew!