Omarion And Apryl Jones' Son Gets His First Haircut And His Reaction Is Priceless

The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Megaa Grandberry is heading into the summer with a brand new look! Last week, the 5-year-old son of Omarion and Apryl Jones received his very first haircut and his reaction to his new 'do is definitely priceless.
“Little big boy now,” Omarion lovingly captioned an Instagram video showing his baby boy’s response to getting a big chop.
By far, the cutest thing you will see all day! We even love how Megaa’s 4-year-old sister, A’mei, vocalized her support and complimented her sibling’s new hairdo.
Saying goodbye to his signature long tresses, the toddler was clearly in great spirits as a barber pulled out his clippers to get to work.
In the video clip showing Omarion cutting his a lock of his son’s hair, Apryl appeared to shed tears.
“Are those tears,” someone questioned. “I think so,” Apryl replied before bashfully shielding her face from the camera.
We are happy to report that the former Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood (LHHH) couple were happily co-parenting during their son’s big milestone. We love to see it!
