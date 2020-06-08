Omarion And Apryl Jones' Son Gets His First Haircut And His Reaction Is Priceless

Megaa Grandberry is heading into the summer with a brand new look! Last week, the 5-year-old son of Omarion and Apryl Jones received his very first haircut and his reaction to his new 'do is definitely priceless.

By far, the cutest thing you will see all day! We even love how Megaa’s 4-year-old sister, A’mei, vocalized her support and complimented her sibling’s new hairdo.

RELATED | Omarion Introduces His Children To Outdoor Meditation, And Their Participation Is An Entire Mood

Saying goodbye to his signature long tresses, the toddler was clearly in great spirits as a barber pulled out his clippers to get to work.