Watch Your Back Kylie!: Rihanna Announces The Launch Of FENTY Skin

Written by Tweety Elitou

Have you ever wanted to know Rihanna’s secret to maintain perfectly glowing skin? Wonder no longer! The Fenty Beauty founder just announced the upcoming launch of Fenty Skin, and it already promises to deliver a “new culture of skincare.” Sharing the exciting news with fans, Rih posted an Instagram video giving us all a glimpse of her step-by-step skincare routine using products from her own brand.

“Ima try my best to be humble about this but, @fentyskin is coming July 31st exclusively at FENTYSKIN.COM,” the fresh-faced beauty captioned the video clip. Officially launching on July 31, those who want to get their hands on Fenty Skin before everyone else are encouraged to sign up to an early access waitlist, which will let you buy the beauty products on July 29. So, what can we expect from the new collection? At this time, it is unknown. However, if we were to recall the trademark filed in 2019 for “Fenty Beauty”, we have a few clues. RELATED | It’s Official! Rihanna Says That Fenty Skin Is On The Way According to the application filed by the brand, we may be able to expect: “medicated and non-medicated skin care, soap, body care, and personal care products; (excluding color cosmetics, perfume, and other fragrance-only products), and related accessories such as kits, tools, and applicators.

Sold! If we were to measure up the future success of Fenty Skin with Rihanna's previous business ventures, we are quite positive this skincare empire is going to radiate with success. RELATED | Fenty Beauty Valued at $72M After Just One Month Of Sales “Skincare, it’s the truth. It either works or it doesn’t,” Rihanna shared in a recent interview with British Vogue. “There’s nowhere to hide.”