King Things!: Actor Winston Duke Partners With Dolce & Gabbana To Model Latest Fragrance

And the ladies are loving this eye candy!

Published Yesterday

Winston Duke is lending his talents to Dolce & Gabbana. The "US" actor recently signed on as an ambassador and the ladies are loving it. 

The Trinidadian actor recently posted a series of photos to Instagram wearing black-and-grey printed D&G top while promoting their latest fragrance. "Owning my crown is something I do every day in every way; whether it’s reading a script or just getting ready to head out and tackle the day. My crown isn’t something I wear, it’s something I embody," read his caption. 

He is promoting ther K by Dolce & Gabbana ($72) parfum. 

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Getty Images)

