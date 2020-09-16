King Things!: Actor Winston Duke Partners With Dolce & Gabbana To Model Latest Fragrance

Winston Duke is lending his talents to Dolce & Gabbana. The "US" actor recently signed on as an ambassador and the ladies are loving it.

The Trinidadian actor recently posted a series of photos to Instagram wearing black-and-grey printed D&G top while promoting their latest fragrance. "Owning my crown is something I do every day in every way; whether it’s reading a script or just getting ready to head out and tackle the day. My crown isn’t something I wear, it’s something I embody," read his caption.

He is promoting ther K by Dolce & Gabbana ($72) parfum.