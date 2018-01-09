Diddy's Son Christian Combs Just Scored The Modeling Gig Of A Lifetime

See How Drastically 'I Love New York' Star Tiffany Pollard Has Changed Her Face
“I love plastic surgery, there’s nothing wrong with that!”
Diddy’s youngest son, Christian Combs, secured a modeling contract with Dolce & Gabbana and will serve Bad Boy swag as the new face in the stylish Italian fashion house’s 2018 spring/summer campaign. Major key!
Christian has previously worked with the brand, including modeling in one of their shows this past summer. We see that Diddy’s young protégé is not only following his father’s footsteps in music, but also in fashion. The young mogul will also be making his debut in the design world by creating a collection under Diddy’s clothing line Sean John. Christian is not the only young fashion influencer on the rise, last week Snoop Dogg’s son Cordell Broadus snagged his first major print campaign with MCM Worldwide and plans to make his mark as a fashion designer as well.
The fashion industry should brace itself for the next wave of young Black excellence.
(Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
