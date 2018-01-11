See Juju Show Ex, Cam’ron, What He’s Missing In This Black, Sheer Bodysuit

Beauty, brains and bawdy.

Published 2 hours ago

Juju may have recently split from long-time lover Cam’ron, but this isn’t holding our girl back from shining. Having just received her masters, the 35-year-old is thriving more than ever, we’re talking beauty, brains, and fashions.

Rocking a black, sheer, bedazzled jumpsuit courtesy of Versailles Boutique on the gram, Juju showed off all her curves. Hips, thighs and a deep-V neckline, oh my! See how she slayed this look, deeming herself the “Jumpsuit Killa”:

🖤 Juliet 🖤

A post shared by Juju (@iamjuju_) on

All we gotta say is … don’t come running back now, Sway!

Written by Shalaeya Brown

(Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

