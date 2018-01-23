17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show

Willow Smith might just be a model in the making. The daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith attended the Dior Spring Summer Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week and turned heads in her 'fit.

The 17-year-old was seen wearing an all-Black Dior ensemble, including a long tulle skirt and waistcoat that was seen in the Dior SS18 collection — a look very different from her aesthetic.