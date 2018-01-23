17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
See her elegant and edgy look.
Willow Smith might just be a model in the making. The daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith attended the Dior Spring Summer Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week and turned heads in her 'fit.
The 17-year-old was seen wearing an all-Black Dior ensemble, including a long tulle skirt and waistcoat that was seen in the Dior SS18 collection — a look very different from her aesthetic.
Although we're a little shocked to see Willow switch up her ambiguous swag, she's always here for a statement. Furthermore, she wore a dramatic, glowing winged eyeliner to complete her bold outfit.
Model, actress and singer? A possible triple threat. We hope to see more of Willow during fashion month.
(Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images for Christian Dior)
