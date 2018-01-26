The Glow Up: Cardi B Stuns At Pre-Grammy Party Dripping In Diamonds

The engagement ring is just one of them.

Published 3 hours ago

Last night Cardi B stepped out to perform for the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy party. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper was dressed by stylist Kollin Carter.  

A post shared by Flo Ngala (@flongala) on

Cardi wore a matching bustier with matching shorts combo by Alessandra Richs with custom-made boots by Poise Design and Ashi Studio. Last but not least, the attention grabber was the custom-made necklace by DylanLex Jewelry. 

We can't wait to see Cardi B perform at the Grammys over the weekend. 

What do you think of her stage style?  

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Brian Ach/Getty Images for Warner Music Group for Warner Music Group)

