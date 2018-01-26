The Glow Up: Cardi B Stuns At Pre-Grammy Party Dripping In Diamonds

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
See her elegant and edgy look.
Last night Cardi B stepped out to perform for the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy party. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper was dressed by stylist Kollin Carter.
Cardi wore a matching bustier with matching shorts combo by Alessandra Richs with custom-made boots by Poise Design and Ashi Studio. Last but not least, the attention grabber was the custom-made necklace by DylanLex Jewelry.
We can't wait to see Cardi B perform at the Grammys over the weekend.
What do you think of her stage style?
(Photo: Brian Ach/Getty Images for Warner Music Group for Warner Music Group)
