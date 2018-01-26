The Glow Up: Cardi B Stuns At Pre-Grammy Party Dripping In Diamonds

Last night Cardi B stepped out to perform for the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy party. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper was dressed by stylist Kollin Carter.

A post shared by Flo Ngala (@flongala) on Jan 26, 2018 at 9:18am PST

Cardi wore a matching bustier with matching shorts combo by Alessandra Richs with custom-made boots by Poise Design and Ashi Studio. Last but not least, the attention grabber was the custom-made necklace by DylanLex Jewelry.

We can't wait to see Cardi B perform at the Grammys over the weekend. What do you think of her stage style?

Written by Tweety Elitou