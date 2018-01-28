Bronx In The House: Cardi B And Little Sister, Hennessy, Are Angels In Matching White Looks At The 2018 Grammys

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
See her elegant and edgy look.
Cardi B and sister, Hennessy, touched down at the 2018 Grammy’s looking like twins in matching white looks!
Cardi looked like an angel, literally, wearing a feathered, white couture dress by Ashi Studio that looked as if it had angel wings attached. We also got a glimpse of her sister Hennessy in the background, wearing a sparkly white gown with a slick back pony.
In case you missed it, Cardi dished advice to all the people in the world trying to chase a dream and it basically went along the lines of chase it and do it on your own. The realest advice from the one of the realest. Can’t wait to see you do your thing tonight sis. But also, is this a glimpse of how you'll be lsaying your wedding day?!
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)
See her elegant and edgy look.
COMMENTS