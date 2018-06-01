Pusha T: Drake Planned to Drop Baby News With New Adidas Line

OK, by now y’all should already be downloaded on the Drake and Pusha T beef, we’re just here to spill more tea. And if you haven’t been, then you are LATE, but you can check out the timeline of events and how it all started over a hoodie here. Right when we thought things were starting to simmer down, we found out that Drake may have been waiting to unearth his baby boy, apparently named Adonis, by dropping a shoe collection.

That’s right, Pusha spilled more extremely hot tea on Wednesday when he called into the Breakfast Club claiming that he ruined Drake’s master plan to reveal his secret baby to the world. Pusha alleged that Drake was in the process of dropping a shoe collab with Adidas by the name of “Adidon,” inspired by his son. Hence Pusha’s line in his diss track to “Adonis is your son / And he deserves more than an Adidas press run.” Pusha continued his convo with the Breakfast Club saying, “Who rolls out their child with a sweat suit? Get outta here; we couldn’t know about your child until you started selling sweat suits and sneakers? I don’t even hang with my friends who got child-support issues.”

Now, this is just MESSY. Although we can’t confirm if these are the facts as Drake has yet to confirm any of this secret baby drama, he has made it very clear that the Blackface photo was meant to be meaningful and is taken out of context. All we can do is hope our boy ain’t out here hyping up the ladies with his “Nice For What” anthem but doing his alleged baby like this.

Written by BET Staff