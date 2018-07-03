Shade or Nah?: Beyoncé Spotted In France Wearing Look-A-Like Yeezy Heels



But they not by Yeezy though!

Published 3 days ago

The Carter family is literally living their best lives while jet setting around the world for the On The Run II tour, and Beyoncé is serving us some serious summer lewkssss. Her latest shoe game is reminding us a little bit of her hubby's ex best friend’s latest shoe collection though.

Queen Bey and Jay-Z have been touring Europe and looking great while doing so. The latest family adventure includes sailing in Cannes with Jay, Bey and Blue Ivy looking their absolute best. Check out the cute family pics below:
 

Beyonce is pictured wearing a $1,595 Temperley London dress as well as $595 Rich Erani Clara sandals. And those shoes look a little too familiar. Check out Kim Kardashian wearing her hubby Kanye West’s similar PVA Mule Heel below:

 

Do you think that Kim K can make another attempt at ending their feud by bonding with Queen Bey over fashion?

Written by Gina Conteh

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL)

