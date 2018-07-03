Shade or Nah?: Beyoncé Spotted In France Wearing Look-A-Like Yeezy Heels

The Carter family is literally living their best lives while jet setting around the world for the On The Run II tour, and Beyoncé is serving us some serious summer lewkssss. Her latest shoe game is reminding us a little bit of her hubby's ex best friend’s latest shoe collection though.

Queen Bey and Jay-Z have been touring Europe and looking great while doing so. The latest family adventure includes sailing in Cannes with Jay, Bey and Blue Ivy looking their absolute best. Check out the cute family pics below:

