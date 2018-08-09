Money Moves!: Ray J Just Turned His LHHH Meme Disaster Into A Sales Opportunity

<<enter caption here>> on June 19, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Money Moves!: Ray J Just Turned His LHHH Meme Disaster Into A Sales Opportunity

Introducing: The Ray Jay Hat.

Published 4 days ago

You may have found yourself chuckling at Ray J’s epically awkward and hilarious hat situation on the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, which ultimately resulted in trendy memes, but leave it to the R&B singer-turned-reality star to be on a mission to laugh with his fans right to the bank. 

Besides the #RayJHatChallenge, with a serious swiftness, the reality star took to the ‘gram to share with his fans that they can now get their hands on what he calls, “Ray J Hats.” 

Want the classic black hats like the one worn on our TV screens? You’ve got it, for limited time only. 

See his shameless video ad below:

Want to cop? Well you can get them in all kinds of different colors for all genders ($19.99)! There is even a baby edition of the hat selling for $9.99.

(Photo: rayjhat.com)

SMH, leave it to Ray J to make an odd moment with a hat into a moment to collect a bag.

Kudos, bro, for making them coins!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style