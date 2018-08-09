Money Moves!: Ray J Just Turned His LHHH Meme Disaster Into A Sales Opportunity

#Couplecam: See Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'Oir Flexin' On Yacht Together
You may have found yourself chuckling at Ray J’s epically awkward and hilarious hat situation on the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, which ultimately resulted in trendy memes, but leave it to the R&B singer-turned-reality star to be on a mission to laugh with his fans right to the bank.
Besides the #RayJHatChallenge, with a serious swiftness, the reality star took to the ‘gram to share with his fans that they can now get their hands on what he calls, “Ray J Hats.”
Want the classic black hats like the one worn on our TV screens? You’ve got it, for limited time only.
See his shameless video ad below:
Want to cop? Well you can get them in all kinds of different colors for all genders ($19.99)! There is even a baby edition of the hat selling for $9.99.
SMH, leave it to Ray J to make an odd moment with a hat into a moment to collect a bag.
Kudos, bro, for making them coins!
(Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
