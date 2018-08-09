Money Moves!: Ray J Just Turned His LHHH Meme Disaster Into A Sales Opportunity

You may have found yourself chuckling at Ray J ’s epically awkward and hilarious hat situation on the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, which ultimately resulted in trendy memes, but leave it to the R&B singer-turned-reality star to be on a mission to laugh with his fans right to the bank.

ARE WE GOING TO IGNORE THE FACT THAT RAY J’s HAT MOVED LIKED 2,000 TIMES IN LIKE 10 SECONDS!!!! 😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/IcoAPmAv2q

Besides the #RayJHatChallenge, with a serious swiftness, the reality star took to the ‘gram to share with his fans that they can now get their hands on what he calls, “Ray J Hats.”

Want the classic black hats like the one worn on our TV screens? You’ve got it, for limited time only.

See his shameless video ad below: