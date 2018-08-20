MILF!!!: Cardi B Gets Jaws Dropping In This Cleavage Baring Dress For Her First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth

#Couplecam: Future Puts A Ring On Baby Mama, Brittni Mealy On Her Birthday Baecation
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
MILF! Cardi B shuts down the red carpet at the MTV VMA’s. The bardi gang went nuts once they heard she was going to make an appearance. And mama Cardi did not disappoint. She looked like a whole-snack on the carpet. This is her first red carpet since giving birth to baby Kulture a month ago, and she looked gorgeous.
The 25-year-old rap star looked stunning in a burgundy velvet custom Nicolas Jebran dress with custom shoes by Alexander Costa and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. She showed off her insanely fit snapback body in the cleavage baring gown.
Yass mama Cardi, we are loving it!
(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
