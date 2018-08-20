MILF!!!: Cardi B Gets Jaws Dropping In This Cleavage Baring Dress For Her First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth

MILF! Cardi B shuts down the red carpet at the MTV VMA’s. The bardi gang went nuts once they heard she was going to make an appearance. And mama Cardi did not disappoint. She looked like a whole-snack on the carpet. This is her first red carpet since giving birth to baby Kulture a month ago, and she looked gorgeous.

The 25-year-old rap star looked stunning in a burgundy velvet custom Nicolas Jebran dress with custom shoes by Alexander Costa and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. She showed off her insanely fit snapback body in the cleavage baring gown.