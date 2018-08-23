Sweet 16: Kandi Burruss' Daughter Riley Shines In Sequin Mini Skirt As Nick Minaj Wishes Her A Happy Bday

#Couplecam: Future Puts A Ring On Baby Mama, Brittni Mealy On Her Birthday Baecation
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Yesterday, Riley Burruss celebrated her 16th birthday in the most luxe way ever—with a brand new $50k Porsche from her mom, Kandi Burruss!
Besides bringing in her new year in a fancy whip, Riley posed for a fabulous glo’ up photo shoot that has us all in awe of her snatched waist and stylish ‘fits.
Photographed by Drea Nicole Photography, see how the budding fashionista slayed her shoot.
Come through, Rilez!
Are we the only ones in love with Riley’s hair, done by hairstylist Jodie Rowlands, and makeup by Latasha Wright?
Styled by Jeremy, Riley looked amazing, proving her hard work in the gym really paid off with a multi-colored sparkly skirt and thigh-high boots!
ICYMI: Riley set out with her closest friends to lose weight naturally by hitting the gym and eating healthy. After nine months, Riley proudly announced she lost a whopping 52 pounds.
You go, girl!
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS