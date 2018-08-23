Sweet 16: Kandi Burruss' Daughter Riley Shines In Sequin Mini Skirt As Nick Minaj Wishes Her A Happy Bday

Yesterday, Riley Burruss celebrated her 16th birthday in the most luxe way ever—with a brand new $50k Porsche from her mom, Kandi Burruss!

Besides bringing in her new year in a fancy whip, Riley posed for a fabulous glo’ up photo shoot that has us all in awe of her snatched waist and stylish ‘fits.

Photographed by Drea Nicole Photography, see how the budding fashionista slayed her shoot.