Sweet 16: Kandi Burruss' Daughter Riley Shines In Sequin Mini Skirt As Nick Minaj Wishes Her A Happy Bday

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 27: Kandi Burruss and Riley Burruss attend Pitch Perfect 2 advanced screening at Regal Atlantic Station on April 27, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Sweet 16: Kandi Burruss' Daughter Riley Shines In Sequin Mini Skirt As Nick Minaj Wishes Her A Happy Bday

Wait until you see her 52-pound weight loss.

Published 6 days ago

Yesterday, Riley Burruss celebrated her 16th birthday in the most luxe way ever—with a brand new $50k Porsche from her mom, Kandi Burruss

Besides bringing in her new year in a fancy whip, Riley posed for a fabulous glo’ up photo shoot that has us all in awe of her snatched waist and stylish ‘fits.

Photographed by Drea Nicole Photography, see how the budding fashionista slayed her shoot. 

A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on

Come through, Rilez! 

Are we the only ones in love with Riley’s hair, done by hairstylist Jodie Rowlands, and makeup by Latasha Wright

A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on

Styled by Jeremy, Riley looked amazing, proving her hard work in the gym really paid off with a multi-colored sparkly skirt and thigh-high boots! 

A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on

ICYMI: Riley set out with her closest friends to lose weight naturally by hitting the gym and eating healthy. After nine months, Riley proudly announced she lost a whopping 52 pounds.

You go, girl! 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style