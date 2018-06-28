All Natural!: See How Kandi Burruss’ Daughter, Riley, Lost A Whopping 52 Lbs. In 9 Months

Do you remember when Kandi Burruss’ daughter, Riley, made her debut on The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a baby girl? Well, she's not a baby anymore! In fact, she's all grown up and, according to her fitness trainer, Kory Phillips, she's a "whole new young woman" that's been on a serious workout campaign. And the hard work is clearly paying off!



A post shared by RILEZ™ (@rileyburruss) on Apr 29, 2018 at 3:52pm PDT

Starting her workout campaign with friends in September 2017, Riley has lost a whopping 52 pounds thanks to intense workouts with her trainer, and this is only the beginning of this 15-year-old's fitness journey.

Keep scrolling to see Riley's transformation from 220 pounds to 168 pounds.

According to Riley's trainer, Kory, owner of Lovely Bodies Shreveport, it wasn't easy, but she definitely put the work in. “All of our sessions have not always been good,” Kory confessed in the caption. “We’ve went through all the fussing, crying, catching attitudes, and even down to her passing the hell out but still managing to lose over 50 POUNDS!”



A post shared by RILEZ™ (@rileyburruss) on Jan 21, 2018 at 11:54am PST

"I’m so proud of my baby @rileyburruss!," Kandi shared praising her daughter on Instagram. "Last year (around September I think) Riley decided to get serious about being fit. With the help of her trainer @iamthekingoffitness she’s lost 52lbs!!!!" In a time when surgery is the answer for a quick weight loss remedy, we were glad to hear Riley did it "the right way," according to her mom: "She did it the right way by working out 5 days a week & watching her calorie intake."



A post shared by Revenge Body Expert (@iamthekingoffitness) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:33pm PST

The Xscape singer then went on to confess that although Riley has tough skin, dealing with negative comments about her daughter's weight used to upset her as a mother: "Y’all just don’t understand how hard it is to grow up in front of the public eye & in front of social media trolls who make negative comments about kids weight," Kandi shared. "Luckily Riley has tough skin & doesn’t let it bother her but as her mom it used to piss me off when trolls would make negative comments about her size. Nobody knew she was over 200lbs because my daughter is tall. She’s 5’9. & to be honest she wouldn’t tell anybody how much she weighed but now she proudly shares it because she wants to motivate other people who are going thru the Weightloss struggle. Riley is still working out 5 days a week. I’m so proud of her dedication. Now she doesn’t need help to stick to it because she’s got that self discipline that I don’t even have... Riley wants to help other young people get fit & help them thru the challenges she faced. Stay tuned to what my young boss has coming next! #ProudMom ❤️❤️❤️"

A post shared by Revenge Body Expert (@iamthekingoffitness) on Jan 13, 2018 at 6:57pm PST

Riley also seems quite excited about her transformation: "I just really want to send a big shoutout to @iamthekingoffitness because having an amazing trainer was very helpful throughout this journey and motivated me to keep going," she captioned an IG post showing off her impeccable weight loss. "I also want to thank my friends @jake.vett & @olivervett for keeping me motivated as well. My journey is not over. I have larger goals I am trying to reach and I hope everybody follows me throughout my journey. I’ve been seeing peoples comments about them struggling with weight loss. I know the struggle & its real. But it can be done. Roll with me and lets do it together! & I just want to thank every one for your supportive comments!" Cheers to Riley and her inspirational transformation! You go, girl!

Written by Tweety Elitou