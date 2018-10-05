You Betta Werk! Angela Rye Ditches Her Office Wear To Flex Her Modeling For Pyer Moss' AW18 Campaign

#Couplecam: Amber Rose Ditches Her NBA Boo For Tyga's Best Friend
Pyer Moss continues to put on for our culture. The brand celebrates what it means to be Black in America, and designer Kerby Jean-Raymond and his team are aiming to change the narrative and evoke change.
On the heels of his very Black New York Fashion Week show, Pyer Moss released its AW18 campaign today (Oct.5), featuring iconic figures and a collection that is not only timeless, but a representation of Black excellence.
The project is called “American, Also,” a series aimed to reverse the erasure of the contributions of African-Americans and other minority groups in the context of American culture.
Jean-Raymond tapped Angela Rye, Vic Mensa, the Cowgirls of Color out of Chicago, the Compton Cowboys and others from New York, Baltimore and Chicago who are making a conscious effort to innovate and actively change their respective communities in a positive way.
The project consists of eight trailers with the theme ranging from self-actualization and self-healing to self-preservation and a host of other thought-provoking topics around the question, “Do you feel American?”
Pyer Moss continues to push diversity and inclusion at its utmost best. This campaign is partnered with Reebok, and the collection can be found on the new Pyer Moss site. Keep putting on for our culture, we are loving it!
