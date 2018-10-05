You Betta Werk! Angela Rye Ditches Her Office Wear To Flex Her Modeling For Pyer Moss' AW18 Campaign

Pyer Moss continues to put on for our culture. The brand celebrates what it means to be Black in America, and designer Kerby Jean-Raymond and his team are aiming to change the narrative and evoke change.

On the heels of his very Black New York Fashion Week show, Pyer Moss released its AW18 campaign today (Oct.5), featuring iconic figures and a collection that is not only timeless, but a representation of Black excellence.

The project is called “American, Also,” a series aimed to reverse the erasure of the contributions of African-Americans and other minority groups in the context of American culture.