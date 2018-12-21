Cardi B Wows Us In Her “Money” Video Wearing These Sexy Designer Looks

21-Year-Old Lori Harvey & 34-Year-Old Trey Songz Stayed Boo'd Up In The Club This Christmas
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Cardi B just broke the internet with the release of her "Money" music video. The 26-year-old rap star showed us that she is not here to play.
Here's the rundown.
Cardi's wearing seven lavish designer looks and gave us a sneak peek of her former stripper life by dancing on a pole. Also, the hot mama so eloquently posed topless while breastfeeding her 5-month-old daughter, "Kulture," and appears nude while sitting at a white piano in one of the scenes.
Whew, chile, we weren't ready for all this slayage!
Take a look at the music video below. (Please note: This music video is very explicit.)
For the opening scene, Cardi is wearing a black-and-white avant-garde dress from Gareth Pugh Studio's SS17 collection. She's also flexing her dance moves in a custom gold Laurel DeWitt chain bikini, posing in a hot pink cut-out 2-piece set by Bryan Hearns.
The newly single Cardi is looking like a ton of "Money" wearing a custom gold watch bodysuit, hat, and gloves by Christian Cowan. And last but not least, the five-time Grammy-nominated rapper did a little striptease in a custom Dare To Be Vintage thong bodysuit.
The video was styled by Kollin Carter, hair by Toyko Styles and Tresses By Sandrine, makeup by Erika LaPearl and directed by Jora Frantzis.
Well, it looks like her breakup with Offset didn't mess up her "Money" moves. He's probably somewhere wishing he never played with her heart.
2018 was definitely Cardi's year. This woman is proving to be a fashion icon living.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
