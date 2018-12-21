Cardi B Wows Us In Her “Money” Video Wearing These Sexy Designer Looks

Cardi B just broke the internet with the release of her "Money" music video. The 26-year-old rap star showed us that she is not here to play.

Here's the rundown.

Cardi's wearing seven lavish designer looks and gave us a sneak peek of her former stripper life by dancing on a pole. Also, the hot mama so eloquently posed topless while breastfeeding her 5-month-old daughter, "Kulture," and appears nude while sitting at a white piano in one of the scenes.

Whew, chile, we weren't ready for all this slayage!

Take a look at the music video below. (Please note: This music video is very explicit.)