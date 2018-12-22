World Stop: Beyoncé Pretty Much Broke The Internet With This Rare Selfie

during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City.

Queen Bey is **flawless**!

Published 4 days ago

World stop! Beyoncé is back on the' gram, and she's returning the best way ever—with a selfie!

Taking the Internet by surprise, Queen Bey recently posted a series of photos dressed in a chic burgundy look, and we are getting all kinds of feels.

According to Style Beyoncé, on Wednesday night (Dec. 19) while enjoying a date with her husband Jay-Z, the mother-of-three attended Travis Scott's AstroWorld concert in LA wearing a Jonathan Simkhai wool blazer and bustier corset dress from his A/W '18 collection.

Naturally, the BeyHive is buzzing with excitement for the return of Queen B! 

Ok, Yoncé! Rocking her signature braids, many are predicting new music is on the horizon. Let us be the first say, we stan! 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL)

