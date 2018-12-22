World Stop: Beyoncé Pretty Much Broke The Internet With This Rare Selfie

21-Year-Old Lori Harvey & 34-Year-Old Trey Songz Stayed Boo'd Up In The Club This Christmas
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
World stop! Beyoncé is back on the' gram, and she's returning the best way ever—with a selfie!
Taking the Internet by surprise, Queen Bey recently posted a series of photos dressed in a chic burgundy look, and we are getting all kinds of feels.
According to Style Beyoncé, on Wednesday night (Dec. 19) while enjoying a date with her husband Jay-Z, the mother-of-three attended Travis Scott's AstroWorld concert in LA wearing a Jonathan Simkhai wool blazer and bustier corset dress from his A/W '18 collection.
Naturally, the BeyHive is buzzing with excitement for the return of Queen B!
Ok, Yoncé! Rocking her signature braids, many are predicting new music is on the horizon. Let us be the first say, we stan!
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS