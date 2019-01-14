Tammy Rivera Flaunted A Massive Ring While Styling In This $450 Dress At Her Bridal Shower

This WHOLE Time Migos' Takeoff Was Boo'd Up And The Internet Has Questions
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Wedding bells are ringing—once again, that is!
If you are a fan of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, then you may already know that rapper Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera eloped to tie the knot, much to their mothers' distress. But now, five years later, the Malphurs are making it official with a Martin- and Gina-style wedding.
“Jan 21st we will be married for 5 years! We always said if we survive 5 years we will do the whole traditional ceremony, The Rings, The wedding, The Dress THE WHOLE SHEBANG,” Tammy shared in an Instagram post showing off her ring.
“So I’m happy to announce we will be having a destination wedding the right way with our mothers by our side on Jan 19! Every since I seen the episode of Martin when him and Gina got married on the beach that was my dream wedding.”
Preparing the big day, Tammy showed up to her bridal shower dressed in a show-stopping Linda Bezuidenhout dress with plunging neckline ($450), Manolo Blahnik heels, statement earrings, and a cutesy “Bride” fascinator on her slick back hairstyle.
Keep scrolling to see her “Black Lily Doll Dress” up close.
Excited to be a “bride, bride” Waka's bae looked stunning.
Blinding those who attended her event with a massive diamond ring, the 32-year-old seemed quite excited about her upcoming destination wedding.
We are so excited to see the couple go all out to celebrate their wedded bliss with friends and family!
And this might not be the only time that they walk down the aisle.
“@WakaFlocka I think we should do this every 5 years,” Tammy suggested.
How cute! Congratulations to Mr. & Mrs. Malphurs!
(Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Culture Creators )
