Tammy Rivera Flaunted A Massive Ring While Styling In This $450 Dress At Her Bridal Shower

Wedding bells are ringing—once again, that is!

If you are a fan of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, then you may already know that rapper Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera eloped to tie the knot, much to their mothers' distress. But now, five years later, the Malphurs are making it official with a Martin- and Gina-style wedding.

“Jan 21st we will be married for 5 years! We always said if we survive 5 years we will do the whole traditional ceremony, The Rings, The wedding, The Dress THE WHOLE SHEBANG,” Tammy shared in an Instagram post showing off her ring.

“So I’m happy to announce we will be having a destination wedding the right way with our mothers by our side on Jan 19! Every since I seen the episode of Martin when him and Gina got married on the beach that was my dream wedding.”