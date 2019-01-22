Hennessy Carolina, Cardi B’s Little Sister, Is Still Gushing Over The $54K Diamond Rolex Offset Gifted Her

#Couplecam: Lori Harvey Makes Her Relationship With Trey Songz Official On The 'Gram
It’s was a Christmas miracle…
Offset tapped into the holiday spirit and the gifts floweth over!
Excited to celebrate Christmas with his estranged wife, Cardi B, and their 5-month-old daughter, Kulture, the Migos rapper went all out during the holidays, even going as far as purchasing over $100,000 in extremely lavish Christmas gifts for Cardi alone!
While we are still in awe of the series of Chanel, Christian Louboutin and Hermès items that were under the tree, we were shook to see the luxe gift Offset bought Cardi’s little sister, Hennessy Carolina.
Keep scrolling to see Hennessy's new custom-designed diamond Rolex watch!
“I want to thank my brother-in-law for giving me my lovely gift,” Hennessy said while excitedly showing off her new gift via her IG stories. “I want to thank you for always caring and watching over me and the family. And I want to thank you for being a good dad to Kulture. Thank you!”
Price tag? Expensive! A similar Rolex watch without the diamonds is priced around $54,000.
Sheesh, Offset was clearly on the mission to prove he wanted his wifey back after their public split!
TBH: We don’t blame him for spending a few coins on the family. As they say, nothing is like getting back into the good graces of the family to win that old thang back!
Going off Hennessy's recent IG post showing off her luxe watch, we'd say they are all good.
"Eyyy My Bday/Christmas gift from my brotha @offsetyrn!✨ Thank you again brother we tuff on each other sometimes but it’s all love, the album is fire," she captioned the video.
