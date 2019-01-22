Hennessy Carolina, Cardi B’s Little Sister, Is Still Gushing Over The $54K Diamond Rolex Offset Gifted Her

It’s was a Christmas miracle…

Offset tapped into the holiday spirit and the gifts floweth over!

Excited to celebrate Christmas with his estranged wife, Cardi B, and their 5-month-old daughter, Kulture, the Migos rapper went all out during the holidays, even going as far as purchasing over $100,000 in extremely lavish Christmas gifts for Cardi alone!

While we are still in awe of the series of Chanel, Christian Louboutin and Hermès items that were under the tree, we were shook to see the luxe gift Offset bought Cardi’s little sister, Hennessy Carolina.

Keep scrolling to see Hennessy's new custom-designed diamond Rolex watch!