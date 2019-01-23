Tiny Harris Taps Into Her Inner Temptress With A Sexy Black Wig And This $195 Bandage Dress

View this post on Instagram

Family out tonight in honor of my handsome husband @troubleman31 as he’s the first to receive the Xernona Clayton Trumpet Award! Congratulations My Luv... my son @phase_4 is all smiles with the beautiful @ashanti who closed the show wit hits & my girl @lilmama killed her tribute to @mclyte #TrumpetAwards2019 #FamilyAffair #AFewMissingInPix #SoPlsDontAskWhereNobodyAt 🙏🏽👑🙌🏽🤑