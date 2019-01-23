Tiny Harris Taps Into Her Inner Temptress With A Sexy Black Wig And This $195 Bandage Dress

#Couplecam: Lori Harvey Makes Her Relationship With Trey Songz Official On The 'Gram
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Come all the way through Tameka “Tiny” Harris!
Styled to perfection by No IG Jeremy, the 43-year-old singer showed up and showed out at the 2019 Trumpet Awards to support her husband, T.I., as he received the first Xernona Clayton Trumpet Award.
Flaunting all her curves in a bandage dress by House Of CB, all eyes were on the Xscape singer, who switched up her blonde wigs and opted for a sexy long black wig by Wow IG Hair.
All glammed up by MUA Sheree Glamdolls and hairstylist Reggie, even her daughter, Zonnique Pullins, had to videotape as she admired her mother’s slay.
As for the dress, if you’re looking to cop, we found the FABRIZIA Black Bandage Strapless Fluted-Hem Dress for $195.
You can thank us later!
(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS