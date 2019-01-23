Tiny Harris Taps Into Her Inner Temptress With A Sexy Black Wig And This $195 Bandage Dress

MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Tameka Harris attends at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

She served bawdy at the 2019 Trumpet Awards.

Published 3 days ago

Come all the way through Tameka “Tiny” Harris

Styled to perfection by No IG Jeremy, the 43-year-old singer showed up and showed out at the 2019 Trumpet Awards to support her husband, T.I., as he received the first Xernona Clayton Trumpet Award.

Flaunting all her curves in a bandage dress by House Of CB, all eyes were on the Xscape singer, who switched up her blonde wigs and opted for a sexy long black wig by Wow IG Hair.

All glammed up by MUA Sheree Glamdolls and hairstylist Reggie, even her daughter, Zonnique Pullins, had to videotape as she admired her mother’s slay. 

As for the dress, if you’re looking to cop, we found the FABRIZIA Black Bandage Strapless Fluted-Hem Dress for $195. 

(Photo: houseofcb.com)

You can thank us later! 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)

