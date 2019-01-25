Who’s The Boss?: Beyoncé Demotes Jay-Z And Makes Blue Ivy Her New Instagram Photographer

Beyoncé continues to break the internet with her #OOTD posts. While she's flaunting her designer 'fits, her hubby Jay-Z continues to be the man behind the camera. But not anymore! We seriously love the bond between Bey and her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Blue definitely has her momma's diva attitude, so it's only fitting that she be enlisted to take her mom's Instagram shots.

For their fun-filled mommy-daughter day, Blue was rocking a sporty chic look wearing a Lola And The Boys tracksuit ($58) with custom MJEAXX Nike Air Max 1's. Blue perfectly captured her mom's retro glam look of a Marques Almeida rainbow, striped set ($425 sweater and $630 flare pants). She accesorized the look with Oxydo Eyewear ($469) sunnies and a ($522) Jacquemes micro bag. Slay! Before she demoted her hubby, the couple had a fun with their mini shoots, especially when she was wearing $7,000 worth of designer outfits. The superstar first posed on a basketball court sportin' a black-and-pearl embellished bell-sleeve blazer by Ellery ($1,910) with the matching mini skirt and a pair of black-and-pink Jaquemus heels ($577), swinging a mini Prada bag ($760).





Next, Bey served boss bish vibes in a hounds tooth bell-sleeve Prabal Gurang suit (blazer $1,895, pants $995), showing off the right amount of cleavage. She topped off the ensemble with Versace sunglasses and a vintage Chanel brooch. The 37-year-old mom then switched it up adding an orange "self portrait" coat ($610) to infuse the perfect pop of color. She opted for a trendy gray lipstick and small orange bag to match.

Hubby Jay-Z was the man behind the camera for these dope shots. I guess Bey is just like us when it comes to bae taking our photos, she had to make sure he got those angles!

We're glad Muva Bey is back on the 'gram showing off these chic looks and reminding everyone why she's Queen.

Written by Tira Urquhart