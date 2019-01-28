Beyoncé Is Red Hot And Serving Up Major Style Inspiration With Her Latest Instagram Posts

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: Beyonce Knowles seen on the streets of Manhattan on October 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Beyoncé Is Red Hot And Serving Up Major Style Inspiration With Her Latest Instagram Posts

The megastar did not come to play in 2019.

Published 5 days ago

Beyoncé is starting the year off with a bang.

Queen Bey has been posting photos on the ‘gram recently, and the hive is going nuts.

The first photo was a side-by-side of her 6-year-old self and her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy. She then posted another photo letting us know that Blue was the photographer behind her latest pictures, and now, Bey is back wearing a jaw-dropping, red, studded, mini dress and thigh-high matching boots.

See the mesmerizing photo below.

The 37-year-old superstar attended Tyler Perry’s latest play, Madea Last Night, wearing a stunning red blazer dress and matching boots by Maria Escote accessorized with a Chanel pearl flap bag.

Bey also posted a photo serving major face in a pink-and-green, polka dot, satin jump suit from Sacai’s Spring Summer 2019 collection ($1,225) with white Ports1961 sneakers ($565) while holding a Louis Vuitton Alma graffiti bag from What Goes Around Comes Around.

We’re not sure what the “queen” has in store for us in 2019, but we are loving these impromptu photo shoots.

 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: James Devaney/GC Images)

