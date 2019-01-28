Beyoncé Is Red Hot And Serving Up Major Style Inspiration With Her Latest Instagram Posts

Beyoncé is starting the year off with a bang.

Queen Bey has been posting photos on the ‘gram recently, and the hive is going nuts.

The first photo was a side-by-side of her 6-year-old self and her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy. She then posted another photo letting us know that Blue was the photographer behind her latest pictures, and now, Bey is back wearing a jaw-dropping, red, studded, mini dress and thigh-high matching boots.

See the mesmerizing photo below.