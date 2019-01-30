Beyoncé Reps Her Houston Roots In A Sexy Lace Western-Inspired Look

Beyoncé Reps Her Houston Roots In A Sexy Lace Western-Inspired Look

Texas should be proud!

Published 3 days ago

ICYMI: The Beyhive was left in a frenzy after the Queen B buzzed in and served us legs for days in her latest Instagram post.

Styled by Zerina Akers, Beyoncé gave us serious Houston Girl realness in a sexy all-black Western-style ensemble.

Keep scrolling to see for yourself.

Effortlessly causing a social media stir, the 37-year-old styled in a black lacy YSL see-through top, an already sold out Alexander Wang Utility skort ($695) from the S/S 2019 collection, and glass slipper pumps that perfectly showed off her manicured toes. 

Naturally, the mother of three completed the look with bold accessories! Bey decided to match the designer skirt with a large YSL buckle belt paying homage to her Texas roots and completed her look with the perfect cowgirl accessory, a short black scarf tied around her neck. 

Lastly, proving that mystery is enticing, Beyoncé hid her honey-colored eyes behind a pair of Adam Selman x Le Specs ‘Last Lolita’ sunglasses ($120). 

Slay! With everything else on point, we guess we know why she is "Flawless."

Written by Tweety Elitou

