Issa Slay: Billy Porter Wears a Custom Gown To The 2019 Oscars And No One Can Handle It

attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Ok well, everyone else can go home now.

Published Yesterday

Well the 2019 Oscars is off to a very exciting start indeed. Billy Porter just walked the red carpet in a custom gown-tuxedo hybrid by Christian Siriano. The Broadway (and Pose) star is co-hosting the pre-show on ABC but who's looking at anyone else? No one. 

He only managed to wear the full gown for his carpet debut as the full skirt actually breaks away to reveal a more traditional tuxedo pant underneath. Of course, it's Billy so the silhouette is still pretty unconventional and exaggerated so don't think you are not getting a FASHION moment just because there is no skirt. 

The look, apparently, pays homage to the ballroom legend, Hector Xtravaganza which is super appropriate for the star of the progressive show, Pose. Pose features the biggest cast of LGBTQ actors on any television series currently or in history. As always, we're here for representation in all forms and this look won everything. 

Written by BET Staff

