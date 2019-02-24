Issa Slay: Billy Porter Wears a Custom Gown To The 2019 Oscars And No One Can Handle It

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Well the 2019 Oscars is off to a very exciting start indeed. Billy Porter just walked the red carpet in a custom gown-tuxedo hybrid by Christian Siriano. The Broadway (and Pose) star is co-hosting the pre-show on ABC but who's looking at anyone else? No one.
He only managed to wear the full gown for his carpet debut as the full skirt actually breaks away to reveal a more traditional tuxedo pant underneath. Of course, it's Billy so the silhouette is still pretty unconventional and exaggerated so don't think you are not getting a FASHION moment just because there is no skirt.
The look, apparently, pays homage to the ballroom legend, Hector Xtravaganza which is super appropriate for the star of the progressive show, Pose. Pose features the biggest cast of LGBTQ actors on any television series currently or in history. As always, we're here for representation in all forms and this look won everything.
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS