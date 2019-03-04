Iconic! Zendaya Employs A Cast Of All-Black Models, Including 70-Year-Old Grace Jones For Her First Tommy Hilfiger-Designed Collection

Fashion has been in a really weird place recently concerning both racial diversity and size inclusivity. However, another shift in the right direction happened this past weekend (March 2) when Zendaya and Tommy Hilfiger debuted their TommyNow collection during Paris Fashion Week.

Zendaya has made a name for herself turning heads on red carpets the past few years thanks to her stylist, Law Roach. So, the Gen Z actress and activist signed on as Tommy’s global ambassador back in October and just debuted their first collaborative collection with the most diverse cast in history.

The 22-year-old activist has been vocal about her support of Black Lives Matter and racial representation in pop culture, so employing an all-Black cast of models in all sizes along with ages ranging from 18 to 70 years old to walk her runway show was just a part of her agenda for pushing the industry forward.

As an ode to 1970s icons and the Battle of Versailles, Zendaya tapped icons from the past and present to walk in the show.

With a range of brown beauties on the runway, Pat Cleveland, Veronica Webb and Beverly Johnson are a few of the trailblazers from the Studio 54 era who walked the show.

Some of the top millennial models included Winnie Harlow, Jourdan Dunn and Muslim model Halima Aden. But no one expected the grand finale in which 70-year-old icon Grace Jones stole the show wearing a gold shimmery mock-neck bodysuit with a striped metallic blazer and 5-inch, high-heeled, over-the-knee boots. And she gave a jaw-dropping twirl that resulted in a standing ovation.