Quavo Celebrates The Launch Of His boohooMAN Collection With Rapper Girlfriend Saweetie

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: <<enter caption here>> attends the boohooMAN x Quavo Launch Party at The Sunset Room on April 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for boohooMAN)

The 200-piece boohooMAN x Quavo collection became available today!

Published 13 hours ago

Last night (April 10) was lit at The Sunset Room in West Hollywood as Migos rapper Quavo and rapper girlfriend Saweetie celebrated the launch his 200-piece collaboration with global online fashion retailer boohooMAN.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Saweetie and Quavo attend the boohooMAN x Quavo Launch Party at The Sunset Room on April 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for boohooMAN)
For those who are interested, the boohooMAN x Quavo collection, which features '90s-inspired silhouettes, tie-dye sets and psychedelic prints, is said to be inspired by Quavo’s bold style and eccentric taste. So dope!

Below, catch a glimpse of his urban streetwear line that perfectly epitomizes his "Huncho" persona:

Amongst the highlights of the exclusive event included a kick-off performance by Saweetie, Quavo, performing his hits including “Workin Me,” a Technicolor laser light show and a show-stopping Lamborghini Huracan showcased in the center of the venue.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Saweetie performs onstage at the boohooMAN x Quavo Launch Party at The Sunset Room on April 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for boohooMAN)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: <<enter caption here>> attends the boohooMAN x Quavo Launch Party at The Sunset Room on April 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for boohooMAN)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Lamborghini on display at the boohooMAN x Quavo Launch Party at The Sunset Room on April 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for boohooMAN)
Attendees who showed up to support included Jeremy "Hot Felon" Meeks, DJ Damage, Rotimi, Larsa Pippen and more.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Jeremy Meeks attends the boohooMAN x Quavo Launch Party at The Sunset Room on April 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for boohooMAN)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Rotimi attends the boohooMAN x Quavo Launch Party at The Sunset Room on April 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for boohooMAN)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Larsa Pippen attends the boohooMAN x Quavo Launch Party at The Sunset Room on April 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for boohooMAN)
ICYMI: The 28-year-old joins Quincy, Tyga and French Montana, who have all executed successful campaigns and design partnerships with boohooMAN.com.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Saweetie and Quavo attend the boohooMAN x Quavo Launch Party at The Sunset Room on April 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for boohooMAN)
If you’re looking to cop a few items from the new collection, with products ranging from $5-$75, the boohooMAN x Quavo collection became available globally today, April 11, on boohooman.com!

Written by Tweety Elitou

