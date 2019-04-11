Quavo Celebrates The Launch Of His boohooMAN Collection With Rapper Girlfriend Saweetie

Last night (April 10) was lit at The Sunset Room in West Hollywood as Migos rapper Quavo and rapper girlfriend Saweetie celebrated the launch his 200-piece collaboration with global online fashion retailer boohooMAN.

For those who are interested, the boohooMAN x Quavo collection, which features '90s-inspired silhouettes, tie-dye sets and psychedelic prints, is said to be inspired by Quavo’s bold style and eccentric taste. So dope!

Below, catch a glimpse of his urban streetwear line that perfectly epitomizes his "Huncho" persona: