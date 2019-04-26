Beyoncé’s First Ever IG Video Reveals A Secret Coachella Party For Her New Adidas Partnership

Written by Tweety Elitou

Beyoncé just dropped her first IG video featuring exclusive clips from a private BeyChella event last weekend, along with new merch from her upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas collab that’s causing quite a buzz from the BeyHive! See the short fashion film titled "Homecoming Weekend" Queen Bey posted on Thursday night teasing her Ivy Park collection.

With the iconic Adidas stripes serving as the runway, the 37-year-old superstar strutted her stuff dressed in a bright pink Ivy Park x Adidas athleisure ensemble.

Snapback! It’s hard to believe that Bey weighed 218 pounds after giving birth to the Carter twins, Rumi and Sir Carter. Speaking of bawdy, clearly excited about her collaboration with the sportswear giant, Beyoncé hopped on Instagram today wearing a bright red leotard featuring the brand’s logo, as she slayed a mini photo shoot surrounded by Adidas sneakers.

To recap, Adidas and Beyoncé announced earlier this month, besides relaunching her Ivy Park with Adidas, the “Homecoming” entertainer would also serve as a creative partner for the brand. She is even set to develop new signature footwear and apparel!

Repping for Ivy Park x Adidas with customized nails, Bey also gave us a BTS video getting her edges laid.

Going off the new ‘fits she’s teasing, the collection is going to be flawless! Question is, when can we cop? We'll keep you updated!