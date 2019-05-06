Kim Rocks A ‘Wet’ Dress And Kanye Wears A $43 Dickie’s Jacket To MET Gala 2019

It's no secret that Kanye West plays a major part in styling his wifey, Kim Kardashian , but after seeing the pair take the stairs at the 2019 Met Gala on Monday (May 6), many are wondering if he's her bodyguard too!

Standing side by side at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, 'Ye rocked a $43 Dickies jacket , as the mother of his children posed in a skin-tight beaded latex Thierry Mugler dress.

Far from her first MET Gala back in 2013, where the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star admitted she felt insecure, Kim exuded confidence as she flaunted her "wet" look.

Speaking of confident, the internet was positive Kanye was dressed to protect his bae. Wasting no time, fans hopped on Twitter to create a back story to the couple's Met Gala appearance.

Here are the tweets from people that are convinced Kanye spent the Camp: Notes on Fashion-themed night on detail duty:

