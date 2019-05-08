Royal Baby Archie! See The Newborn With His Grandma Doria And Great Grandma The Queen

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Baby Sussex

This infant is only two days old and already making history.

Published Yesterday

Written by Tira Urquhart

World, stop! Baby Sussex made his very first public appearance with parents Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry today. The proud parents showed off their new royal bundle of joy inside of St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle this morning (May 8). 

The royal baby was born Monday morning at 5:26 am, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at the Portland Hospital in London, a U.S.-owned hospital that’s favored by Americans. 

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at 05:26 on Monday 06 May, 2019. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Meghan was radiant as she and Prince Harry greeted the press. When asked about motherhood, Meghan said: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." 

The new mama was angelic in an all-white sleeveless trench-coat dress with her favorite Stuart Weitzman nude pumps ($398). Prince Harry kept it casual in a gray suit, and baby Sussex was snuggled in all white, including a knit hat.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at 05:26 on Monday 06 May, 2019. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Royal Baby Sussex has been given the name of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Baby Archie is surrounded with love by his family, meeting his great grandparents Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh! His grandmother Doria and parents, Meghan and Harry, are also pictured.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at 05:26 on Monday 06 May, 2019. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Baby Sussex is seventh in line to the throne behind Harry. After Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles is first, followed by his older son, Prince William, and William’s three children with wife Kate Middleton: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

 

 

(Photo: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

