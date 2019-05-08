Royal Baby Archie! See The Newborn With His Grandma Doria And Great Grandma The Queen

Written by Tira Urquhart

World, stop! Baby Sussex made his very first public appearance with parents Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry today. The proud parents showed off their new royal bundle of joy inside of St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle this morning (May 8). The royal baby was born Monday morning at 5:26 am, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at the Portland Hospital in London, a U.S.-owned hospital that’s favored by Americans.

Meghan was radiant as she and Prince Harry greeted the press. When asked about motherhood, Meghan said: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." The new mama was angelic in an all-white sleeveless trench-coat dress with her favorite Stuart Weitzman nude pumps ($398). Prince Harry kept it casual in a gray suit, and baby Sussex was snuggled in all white, including a knit hat.

Royal Baby Sussex has been given the name of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Baby Archie is surrounded with love by his family, meeting his great grandparents Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh! His grandmother Doria and parents, Meghan and Harry, are also pictured.

Baby Sussex is seventh in line to the throne behind Harry. After Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles is first, followed by his older son, Prince William, and William’s three children with wife Kate Middleton: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.