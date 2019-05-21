See The Epic Clapback Wrangler Delivered To Country Fans Upset About Their Collaboration With Viral Star Lil Nas X

Country music fans weren’t too sure that Lil Nas X ’s breakout single, "Old Town Road,” was “country enough,” but with seven weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 we think it’s safe to say the self-proclaimed "Country Trap" rapper is living up to his verse, “can't nobody tell me nothin'.”

Living his best life, the 20-year-old Georgia-native just snagged a limited-edition capsule collection with popular country fashion brand Wrangler. The "Old Town Road"-inspired line features four graphic T-shirts, a denim button-down, and a variety of denim jeans with prices ranging from $39-$149.

Announcing the surprise collaboration on their Instagram, Wrangler posted a photo of jeans with the words “on my booty” featured on the back pocket, referencing the popular verse: "My life is a movie/Bull ridin' and boobies/Cowboy hat from Gucci/Wrangler on my booty."