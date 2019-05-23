Rihanna Gives First Look At Her Fenty Fashion Line In Paris While Showing Off Her Tiny Waistline

Written by Tweety Elitou

Gone are the days when you only knew Rihanna as a music icon with impeccable style. The "Work" singer has finally bridged the gap between her undeniable fashion sense and her designer abilities and is ready to introduce the world to her fashion house, Fenty.

(Photo: Julien Hekimian/Getty Images for Fenty)















Last night, Rihanna walked into the Paris pop-up shop for her new Fenty fashion line looking like a boss. Dressed a sophisticated white blazer mini dress with "badass" big shoulders, Rih demanded attention. Funny enough, that's the exact motivation behind creating her debut collection.

(Photo: Julien Hekimian/Getty Images for Fenty)















“It’s about creating a style for women that makes them feel strong yet beautiful,” Rihanna told the New York Times. “So in my case, and for this particular drop, that is making pieces that embrace my shape, but also make my waist look small.” Mission accomplished! Check out the BTS clips of Rih flaunting her tiny waistline along with a sneak peek of the new collection.

Without an ounce of nerves, because according to the 31-year-old, “if you constantly care what people think, you can sometimes end up hating yourself," Rihanna proudly showed off her hard work.

With an effort to offer quality fashion, you may notice Rihanna's Fenty line has a luxury price point, with pieces ranging from $200 to $1,100, but it's actually with good cause. "Luxury couldn’t be something that cost 30 bucks," she said. “It has to be something more. The lower priced pieces are in there, too, and that was so important to me, but so was building a business based on quality. And real quality costs.” Want to know what you can expect from the new line, titled Release 5-19? Here's a first look at the pieces that will be available May 29.

Kudos to Rihanna! As a CEO and artistic director, she makes history as the first Black woman to head an LVMH brand! We are so proud.